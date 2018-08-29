Menu
Tim Cahill could be on his way to the Indian Super League.
Soccer

Not finished yet: Cahill lines up surprise club move

by AAP
29th Aug 2018 4:00 PM

SOCCEROOS great Tim Cahill is reportedly in advanced talks with Jamshedpur FC to play in the Indian Super League.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from international football in July but ruled out the prospect of an A-League return saying he intended to live in America, prompting speculation the striker was looking to move back to Major League Soccer.

However, sports website Khel Now is now reporting Cahill's potential move to the "cash-rich" ISL, which has been going since 2014 and boasts players of the calibre of Dimitar Berbatov (ex-Tottenham) and Wes Brown (Manchester United).

Tim Cahill recent;y announced his retirement from international football.
"He has been on our radar for quite some time and we have been negotiating the move for quite a few weeks," the site reported a source close to developments as saying.

Cahill, who is Australia's leading international goalscorer, retired from the Socceroos with 50 goals in 107 caps.

A move to Jamshedpur FC could provide a much-needed boost to the club which scored the ISL's second lowest amount of goals in the 2017-18 season.

Cahill, a former Premier League player, spent time at Melbourne City and with English second-tier outfit Millwall in the lead up to the World Cup in Russia.

However, he was used only as a substitute in Australia's final group match against Peru by interim coach Bert van Marwijk.

