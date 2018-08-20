Brisbane to host Socceroos v South Korea

Mile Jedinak could lead the Socceroos out at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: Toby Zerna

THE Socceroos will make their long-awaited return to Brisbane in November when they host South Korea.

The November 17 friendly will be Australia's first match at Suncorp Stadium since January 2015, when they played Asian Cup matches, also against South Korea as well as China.

Under new coach Graham Arnold, the Socceroos will use the match to prepare for the defence of their Asian Cup crown, with the 2019 tournament taking place in January in the United Arab Emirates.

"To have the opportunity to play a team of the calibre of Korea Republic at home six weeks before the start of the AFC Asian Cup is perfect for our preparations," Arnold said.

"Australia has a long football history with Korea Republic, so hopefully we'll see the sold-out sign go up at Suncorp Stadium for this match."

Arnold will be in Brisbane on Tuesday to officially announce the match with Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk.

"We love our sport in Brisbane, and we are proud to have the chance to welcome home the Socceroos for their first match on home soil after this year's World Cup," Quirk said.

"Brisbane's commitment to attracting major events has a significant impact on our economy, injecting more than $150 million into the city's economy each year.

"The match against South Korea will also provide a welcome boost to the city's hotels, with the event set to drive visitation to Brisbane and forecast to add more than 20,000 hotel room nights."

The Socceroos' return to Suncorp Stadium has come via a partnership between Tourism and Events Queensland, Brisbane Marketing and Football Federation Australia.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the match would inject $5.8 million into the Queensland economy.

"Securing an international soccer match of this calibre in Brisbane is a coup for Queensland," Jones said.

"We know sporting events like this deliver strong tourism outcomes by driving visitation.

"It will also give Socceroos fans the chance to enjoy a piece of live world-class soccer action in their own backyard.

"On the back of the FIFA World Cup in 2018, now is the perfect time to capitalise on the huge interest in international soccer by bringing these two teams and their loyal following back to Brisbane."

FFA chief executive David Gallop said it was "fantastic" that the Socceroos' first game since this year's World Cup would be in Brisbane.

"With the next AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only five months away, matches like this are a crucial component of tournament preparation and all players will be looking to impress Graham," Gallop said.

"I would like to thank the Queensland Government, Brisbane Marketing and Suncorp Stadium for their support for hosting this match in Brisbane."