Mark Milligan’s contract has been terminated.
Soccer

Soccereoo Milligan sensationally axed by Saudi club

by CARLY ADNO
6th Jul 2018 5:12 PM

MARK Milligan was one of Australia's best performers at the World Cup, but his contract with Saudi Arabian club side Al Ahli has been sensationally terminated.

The 32-year-old moved to the Saudi Arabian club in January after Melbourne Victory finally agreed to release him in a $1 million deal.

Milligan made eight appearances for Al Ahli and his performances cemented his spot in Bert van Marwijk's Socceroos squad for the World Cup, where he was deployed at centre-back.

Mark Milligan takes on Antoine Griezmann of France. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
There have been suggestions the veteran may retire from international football, but there will be no shortage of interest in him from clubs around Asia and Australia.

Meanwhile, Socceroos defender Milos Degenek has joined Red Star Belgrade on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old was part of the World Cup squad, but didn't play in any of the Socceroos' matches.

Milos Degenek has joined Red Star Belgrade. Picture: Toby Zerna
Degenek moves to the Serbian SuperLiga from the J-League, where he was part of Ange Postecoglou's Yokohama F Marinos side.

Degenek isn't the only Socceroo on the move, with defender Matt Jurman reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Jurman moved to Korean club Suwon Bluewings from Sydney FC last season.

And another Socceroos defender, Trent Sainsbury, is attracting interest from English Championship clubs Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

Trent Sainsbury has interest from Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Sainsbury, who was super at the back for the Socceroos during the World Cup, is in his final year of his contract with Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

Since joining Jiangsu in 2016, Sainsbury has spent two loan spells in Europe with Italian giant Inter Milan and Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzlerand.

