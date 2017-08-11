Social business group to Valley

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

IT'S all about bringing change to the Clarence Valley with Grameen, a social development company that aims to help socially disadvantaged people reach their full potential.

Bendigo South Grafton Community Bank director Karen Toms said Grameen Australia helped people change their circumstances.

"They can't borrow money like more affluent people can, so it's about helping them perhaps start a business for themselves,” Ms Toms said.

"It's not a hand-out - it's a loan, but it's a microfinance loan.”

Grameen has worked with the poor in America.

"By inviting them to the Clarence Valley, I hope it will be a start for Australia,” Ms Toms said.

"We need to start changing things, the government can't keep paying for welfare, it's not really changing anything.

"I don't know where it's going to lead, I'm hopeful that it will be something exciting for the Clarence Valley.”

Grameen Australia uses social business to empower families living in poverty to create sustainable wealth and a more secure life.

Be at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tonight at 6.30pm to hear from Grameen Australia's chief executive officer Duncan Power, and board director Dr Masud Isa.

Everyone is invited to attend to learn how to make a positive difference in the lives of socially disadvantaged Australians.