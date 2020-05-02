SOCIAL EXPERIMENT: Businesses look for likes

The Mother's Day hamper put together by local business include more than $900 in goodies.

CASTING aside the more traditional raffle format, small businesses have teamed up to create a cash-free Mother's Day competition.

Fourteen Clarence Valley businesses raffling off a monster Mother's Day Hamper have decided instead of selling tickets they will look for likes.

The hamper is valued at more than $900 and all people need to do to enter is to follow each of the businesses contributing to the prize on Facebook, tag a mum and repost.

It is a model associated with some of the country’s biggest companies and already it has proved a hit, with the initial post on Carly Mill’s Gorgeous by Carly Facebook page reaching 1900 comments and more than 230 shares.

Ms Mill said once the initial idea was floated with other small business owners they jumped at the chance to get involved and she was amazed how much had been donated by her peers in the small business community.

“I guess because we all have a little extra time – we were able to make it happen quickly,” she said.

“We have more than $900 worth of products from local businesses, from MeCo Macrame (in Maclean) to stuff from Heart and Soul and Twisted Scissors.”

Ms Mill said the idea to encourage people to ‘like’ and ‘follow’ the businesses social media pages came from a desire for small businesses to help each other out in a practical way.

And she said the initial feedback from both customers and business owners had been positive.

“For people to enter they have to like all the businesses involved in the giveaway,” she said.

“All of us have different followers and customer bases so everyone will get a little more exposure.”

The businesses involved are Gorgeous By Carly, MeCo Macrame, Flowers by Bonnie, Just Enough Beach, Clarence Kitchen Collective, Twisted Scissors Hair Salon Grafton, Dear Hazel, Pure Perfection Day Spa, Pretty Little Witch, Heart & Soul wholefood cafe Boutique Bar, Miss Siss, Yoohoo McPhee Print & Design, Sweet Sisters Boutique and South Grafton news & gifts Newspower.

For full details of how to enter the competition go to the Facebook page of Gorgeous by Carly or one of the participating businesses. The winner will be announced on 6 May, 2020 at 8pm.