Social media death threat lands Clarence man in trouble

A GRAFTON man has been sentenced after threatening via social media to kill his former partner.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Joshua Newbery to a 12-month community corrections order at Grafton local court yesterday.

The 21-year-old had pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation.

Newbery's solicitor said his client had made many attempts to see his son, but had reached a "tipping point" when he broke the law and threatened his partner online.

"Unfortunately, this is becoming a very frequent offence, people making threats over Facebook or other social media," said Ms Stafford

She said she took the seriousness of the threats into account.

"If that's the way you act in anger sitting at a computer, you need some counselling," she said.