Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dispute over social media leads to woman charged with bodily harm.
Dispute over social media leads to woman charged with bodily harm.
Crime

Facebook fallout ends in an alleged assault between women

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2019 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after punching another woman over an alleged Facebook dispute.

The 19-year-old female offender from Kepnock, approached the Kepnock property on Bruce Court, where it is alleged she was told to leave by the residents.

She has then allegedly gone into the house through an unlocked door and punched the 41-year-old female resident, who received lacerations on the top of her head.

The incident allegedly occurred as a result of a dispute on Facebook.

The woman was charged with entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a criminal offence and the intent to cause bodily harm and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 11.

assault bundaberg bundaberg court bundaberg court house bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police court court house crime magistrates court qps social media social media dispute
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

        premium_icon Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

        Crime A TEENAGER was left battered, bruised and with a minor brain injury following an alleged attack in a shopping centre carpark

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business Longtime favourite will shutdown this weekend

        Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

        premium_icon Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

        News Check out the extensive plans for the upgraded road network

        'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        premium_icon 'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        Crime Joshua Edwards revealed dad's fight with Sharon Edwards