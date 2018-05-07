Social media post lands Cr Novak in hot water

COUNCILLOR Debrah Novak has drawn the attention of some in the Clarence Valley Aboriginal community following Facebook posts referring to the Australia Day corroboree by the Clarence River.

In the latest Environment Planning and Community committee meeting papers, the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Advisory Committee has requested that councillors note the impacts of their social media activities, in relation to aboriginal culture, and that they consult with the committee, the three nations and six communities in regards to any future cultural events.

During the advisory committee's march meeting, concerns were raised in relation to social media support for Cr Novak in January 2018. The post was in relation to a "traditional sunset corroboree on Australia Day on the banks of the Clarence River in Grafton."

The event was hosted in recognition of the Aboriginal community on Australia day.

The committee noted that they were of the opinion that the event was not a 'traditional corroboree' and have requested that Cr Novak consult with the committee, the three nations and six communities in regards to future cultural events.

The council committee papers for Tuesday's meeting note that there are direct impacts of councillors' social media activities and it's hard for the broader community to distinguish between official comments and general promotion.

The event in question was widely distributed on Facebook and the committee believed that councillor endorsement implicated the Aboriginal advisory committee in supporting the event.

Clarence Valley Council has been contacted for comment, but rules stop councillors commenting on matters before meetings.