Social media star turns homeless

Singer, presenter and social media star Alli Simpson will go homeless on SBS show Filthy Rich and Homeless.

SOCIAL media sweetheart Alli Simpson will give up her pampered lifestyle in favour of the hard Sydney streets for SBS show Filthy Rich and Homeless, airing this Tuesday.

The Gold Coaster and sister to pop star Cody Simpson said she wasn't worried about exposing herself, warts and all, for a good cause.

"I know the majority of the episodes I'm going to look awful, obviously I had no makeup, I didn't shower for a week, I couldn't wash my hair but I'm not worried about that stuff," the 20 year old said.

Alli Simpson on the show Filthy Rich and Homeless.

"I knew I was going to expose myself to the world.

"I was most scared of sleeping on street, as soon as the sun went down the first night I was terrified. The hardest part was being afraid, being alone, basically being confronted with being alone. You feel hopeless and purposeless. Really invisible. It was pretty unreal."

Simpson is now based in LA where her brother owns a record label, her mum Angie appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and after coming out as a child sexual abuse survivor, her father Brad works with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), a U.S. not-for-profit anti-sexual abuse organisation.

Simpson at the David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections Launch August 8. Photo by Mark Metcalfe.

Simpson said she felt guilty when she returned.

"When I went back to LA went back to my apartment and I burst out crying thinking about all the homeless people, they're still there, they'll feel awful things everyday while I'm here," she said.

"It's given me a different perspective on life. I'm privileged and lucky. I think about that now."

Simpson said she hopes to continue raising awareness for youth homelessness after the show airs.