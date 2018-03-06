Socrates can be found on the South Bank

HEALTHY DISCUSSION: Stan Mussared opens the conversation at the monthly Socrates Cafe held at the South Grafton Emproium.

HEALTHY DISCUSSION: Stan Mussared opens the conversation at the monthly Socrates Cafe held at the South Grafton Emproium. Adam Hourigan

INSPIRED by an ancient concept and the Philosophy festival that was held in Grafton, Stan Mussared found some like-minded people in 2006 and decided to have a talk.

The Grafton Socrates Cafe was born, and every month since, the group has talked about everything - terrorism, happiness, wealth and other "big-picture” questions.

"It's based on exploratory conversation, it's not a debate,” Mr Mussared said.

"We never try to reach a conclusion. We encourage each other to contribute.”

Philosopher Socrates wanted others to reach a nobler potential and the cafe is meant to bring together as broad a cross-section of people as possible to share their rich experiences in a dialogue.

Next month will be the 140th meeting of the Grafton group and Mr Mussared said it often allowed people to broaden their thinking on a subject.

"This sort of discussion allows people to think about issues more deeply. It ... allows people to talk with each other, not at each other,” he said.

Mr Mussared said the key to the sessions was not so much in the talking as in the listening, helping people to learn from each other.

The group meets in the morning on the first Monday of the month, and those wishing to join can contact Mr Mussared on 66449309.