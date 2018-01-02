Menu
Solar panels fly off O'Halloran Motors

The town of Maclean, located in the Northern Rivers region of NSW was hammered by what some of described as a 'mini-tornado'. Photo: Hayley Stewart
Adam Hourigan
by

IT was an interesting afternoon on the streets of Maclean with businesses flooding, rooves flying and at O'Halloran Motors, solar panels falling onto cars. 

Evan Lewis from O'Halloran Motors said he was busy trying to shut the doors to protect them from a southerly when he discovered the wind was also coming from the north. 

"We lost the solar panels off the back of the workshop. The solar panels ended up hitting one of our workers cars, and one of our customers car," he said. 

Mr Lewis said he didn't realise it was going to be that bad, hearing a few noises and seeing some lighting. 

"There was massive wind, the wind and rain I haven't seen wind and rain (in my) time," he said. 

"It was totally flooded between these two buildings. It covered the footpath."

Topics:  clarence valley maclean storm weather

