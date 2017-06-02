Solar panels help surf club's bottom line

YAMBA Surf Life Saving Club will be hoping for plenty of bright sunny days with the club receiving a Federal Government grant worth almost $10,000 to help install solar panels.

Club president Joe Dougherty said the savings on electricity bills would allow more money to be invested back into the club.

"It's fairly significant financially for us, and it will enable us, on an on-going basis, to save a couple of thousand dollars a year in electricity," he said.

"It hadn't been on the agenda, but when the opportunity arose, we stepped forward because we could see the benefit of it, and getting the grant makes it that much more easier to do and we can see the benefits straight away."

"This is great news for this volunteer-run club, as it will allow them to reduce their power bills and spend their money on lifesaving equipment," Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"Our community is also very aware of the need to reduce our carbon footprint and this grant will reduce that footprint."

Mr Dougherty said the club has signed off on the last of the paperwork this morning, and hoped to get the solar panels in place soon.