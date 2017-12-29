Solar power changing lives at Fiji school

SOLAR energy is about to become a reality at the Ratu Meli Memorial School in Fiji.

Ruth Donoghue has been raising money with the help of the Its Time Foundation and Blue Lagoon beach Resort to make their dream of solar power a reality to help run the school.

While there is still a long way to go, Ms Donoghue said the wheels are in motion and Its Time has promised the Ratu Meli memorial School is next in line for solar power, after three installations at schools in the north east of Fiji are completed. Donations make these projects, both monetary and in kind, result in exceptionally high quality long lasting infrastructure delivered at low cost.

Ratu Meli Memorial School, which is located on Nacula Island, operates as both a high school and a primary school with 65 students coming from remote islands to board at the school during the term and teachers live in quarters on the school grounds. They use a generator to supply a couple of hours of power to the to the school per day and the teacher quarters use lanterns and small generators for their night-time power.

A solar system will transform the education for generations of kids at the school. They will have a modern computer education with the 24 hour power and the money saved on fuel will create cash flow to buy more laptops and other resources. The teachers' quarters and dorms will also have reliable power, which will improve the quality of life for people at the school.

There has also been labour donated to carry out the new wiring required for this project in the school from a company in Melbourne. This is amazing and we are hoping for more donations like this to be forthcoming over the next few months.

Currently there is an amazing opportunity available to be in the draw to win a free holiday that has been donated by Blue Lagoon Beach Resort.

To enter the draw and learn more please visit https://iitime.org/