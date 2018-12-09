Solar-powered adventurers make a Coast pit stop

SolarTuk has stopped on the Sunshine Coast as part of a journey to promote sustainable transport. Julian O'Shea, Hannah Sharp, Jack Clarke, Rebecca Watts and Matt Edwards take a break at Cotton Tree.

SolarTuk has stopped on the Sunshine Coast as part of a journey to promote sustainable transport. Julian O'Shea, Hannah Sharp, Jack Clarke, Rebecca Watts and Matt Edwards take a break at Cotton Tree. Warren Lynam

A TEAM of young Australians have stopped on the Sunshine Coast as part of their journey to promote sustainable transport in a re-engineered tuk tuk.

The tuk tuk is used by millions of people around the world for their daily commute, but they're not known for being eco-friendly or good on long distances.

But these innovative Aussies have turned a Thai-made tuk tuk into a three-wheeled, solar-powered, long-range electric vehicle as part of a project to promote sustainable transport and a low-carbon future.

Kicking off from Melbourne last month, the team is driving the tuk tuk to Cairns on a world-first journey over three weeks.

Jack Clarke takes a break from driving. Warren Lynam

"Our mission is to engage and inspire communities, business and individuals to take action for positive change and accelerate the move towards a sustainable, electric and low-carbon future," expedition leader Julian O'Shea said.

On the way, the team is meeting with schools, politicians, innovators and educators to share how transport can be more sustainable.

"As the third largest (and growing) source of emissions in Australia, we can't afford to ignore it any longer," Mr O'Shea said.

"Transitioning to an electric transport system powered by renewable energy sources is a critical part of Australia reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, and we hope the SolarTuk Expedition will help inspire our businesses, communities and government to start making the change."

For more information visit http://www.solartuk.org/.