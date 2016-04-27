Solar regulations a win for safety, but industry worried

The Government’s amendment states the cost impacts would likely be “somewhat offset” because licensed electricians are less likely to be supervised or have their work reviewed.

A NEW code of practice requiring sparkies to install and remove solar panels on solar farms has been welcomed by the Electrical Trades Union, as the industry warns projects will be left scrambling to find qualified electricians for jobs.

ETU state secretary Dan McGaw likened solar farm construction sites to the "wild west" where "anything goes", citing instances where unlicensed backpackers performed the work of licensed electricians.

He said the primary focus of the new code was about the safety of workers on solar construction sites.

"100% at the end of the day, (the changes) are about being proactive in this industry rather than reactive," he said.

Solar Farm construction to kick off: The $48.5 million Sunshine Coast Solar Farm project is set to get underway with the official sod-turning today announcing construction is set to begin.

The new regulations mean only licensed electricians will be able to mount, locate, fix or remove solar panels on solar farms with a total rated capacity of at least 100kW, from May 13. Mr McGaw said the draft code of practice went out to industry for review.

"From what we're hearing there's very few companies that actually responded," he said. Clean Energy Council director of energy generation Anna Freeman told the The Courier-Mail the changes were entirely unnecessary and had people "extremely worried".

"There is no electrical work involved in what the government is now requiring solar farm proponents to carry out," she said.

"They (State Government) certainly provided ... virtually no opportunity for the solar industry to talk through this issue and understand what the actual problem was that they were trying to solve."