SOLD: Council to accept offer on former information centre

The site of the former tourism information centre near McDonalds in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

THE TOURISM Information Centre at South Grafton could be sold for less than market value following a decision made at the Clarence Valley Council meeting.

All councillors but Debrah Novak accepted an offer for the information centre to be sold, with the offer remaining confidential.

Cr Novak said not all options were tested and not enough consultation was done with the wider community.

However, Cr Andrew Baker said council has tested and tested again all the options, but nothing had worked.

"That left this particular asset as surplus to council needs,” he said.

"We tried to reach a particular price... we've done everything possible to move through the various stages to where we now get rid of a surplus asset so we can do something worthwhile with the cash.

"I can't see any reason to turn back any number of council decisions that have got us to this point today.”

Council have had two offers to purchase since the September meeting and delegated general manager Ashley Lindsay to negotiate the sale, giving consideration to specific conditions.

The current offer sits outside those conditions, which is why councillors needed to vote on the sale.