SOLD: What's next for the Blue Goose site?

POPULAR Junction Hill watering hole the Blue Goose Hotel has been sold in record time. But that was no surprise to Dougherty Property agent Derek Morgan.

Within hours of the property going up for sale mid-June, Mr Morgan's phone was ringing hot with inquiries.

"We did a Facebook launch on Thursday and it went live on the internet which had a big response," he said.

Four days after launching, an offer was made and accepted to purchase the property at the asking price of $410,000 (+GST). The sale officially went through on July 8, 2020.

Mr Morgan revealed that the buyer was "a syndicate of local people" who intend on maintaining the spirit of the old Goose.

"They were toying with the idea of changing the name at one stage," Mr Morgan laughed.

"But it was sold as a pub and, from what I understand, it will reopen as a pub."

It's understood renovations and improvements are underway inside the premises with plans to re-open in the coming months.