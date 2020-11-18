SOLD: Meet the new owners of Bowen’s Delicatessen

Kristy and Brendan Hall have become the new owners of Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods.

Kristy and Brendan Hall have become the new owners of Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods.

BOWEN’S Delicatessen and Fine Foods is set to re-open later this month after being sold to local couple Kristy and Brendan Hall.

“We’re stressed but we’re excited,” Ms Hall said.

“It’s all happening at the moment as we get deliveries in and start getting the place set up ready to go.”

In October this year, original owners Adam and Bec Bowen made the devastating decision to sell their business following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

“As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal,” Ms Bowen said.

“Brendan worked with Adam’s father-in-law at the Yamba Fair Butcher and when we heard about this tragedy and that they were selling, we thought we’d try and come on board,” Ms Hall said.

While a change of ownership usually signals a dramatic transformation, Ms Hall said that they plan to keep the business as close to the original as possible.

“Adam has done such an amazing job on the shop,” she said.

“We’re keeping everything and have asked him to help us set it up the way it was. We just want to make him happy with how we set it up as well.”

As such, Ms Hall said that customers can expect to see their favourite items back in stock once they re-open.

“Adam and I are so happy to see a young family like ours take on this wonderful opportunity and trust that the community of Yamba and surrounds will show them the same unwavering support and enthusiasm,” Ms Bowen said.

Bowens Delicatessen and Fine Foods will re-open on Monday, November 23.