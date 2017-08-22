26°
SOLD ON: Ultimate guide to Clarence Valley real estate

Bill North
| 22nd Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.
WHETHER you're looking to buy, sell, rent or invest, Sold On Clarence Valley is the ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our region.

This new annual magazine showcases the region's property trends, providing a comprehensive round-up of Clarence Valley suburbs and the latest market numbers you need to know.

Get an overview of the current market conditions and what's in store for the coming year, and check out suburb profiles exploring the lifestyle luring buyers to the hottest-selling areas.

The special publication is the first of its kind for the Clarence Valley region, delivering buyers, sellers and investors an objective and unique insight into how the market is behaving.

It also includes expert advice for new investors and first home buyers on how to get started on the property ladder and keep your financial housekeeping in order.

We also look at the do's and don'ts of renovations and share valuable styling tips on how to get top dollar for your home.

Don't miss your copy of Sold On Clarence Valley, only in the Wednesday, August 23 edition of The Daily Examiner.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Local Partners

