SOLD: Rare waterfront blocks snapped up on first day

An aerial view of the land for the Yamba Quays development

IT IS a rare piece of land, believed to be the only canal waterfront blocks in NSW, and people didn’t waste time getting hold of them.

The second stage of the Yamba Quays development came on the market last week, and within hours half of the blocks were under offer.

Development manager with Clarence Property Simon Dougherty said there was a lot of pent up demand in the market, and the response was keeping in line with the strong trend across North Coast property.

“These waterfront blocks are north facing, which are very popular and it’s a unique offering,” he said.

Mr Dougherty said there was a total of 142 lots in the entire estate, with 42 released in stage one, and 17 of the 24 in stage two now on the market.

Yamba Quays stage 2 plans

“With the others, they’ll come across in stages of 30-40, we won’t try to knock the lights out,” he said.

“The first stage has sold well over the past 12-18 months with the same initial burst.”

With houses complete on the first stage, Mr Dougherty said seeing the finished product acted as a “multiplier” effect for prospective buyers.

“The stand-alone housing, when it happens it really gets things going and is good to see,” he said.

“It gives people confidence, a variety of styles and designs which I think adds to the subdivision.

“The North Coast market is strong, but it’s great to see.”

