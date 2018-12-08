Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soli Bailey (AUS)
Soli Bailey (AUS) Damien Poullenot
Surfing

Soli set to surf with the big boys

Mitchell Craig
by
7th Dec 2018 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUFFOLK Park surfer Soli Bailey (pictured) has qualified for the World Championship Tour for the first time and will be a full-time competitor next year.

He secured a spot off the back of a semi-final finish at the Vans World Cup in Hawaii today.

It was his best result of the season after a handful of events where he just missed out on quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old first competed on the World Qualifying Series in 2011 and is one of 10 surfers progressing to the main tour next year.

Bailey grew up on the Far North Coast and still surfs for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club.

Byron Bay resident Matt Wilkinson has failed to requalify after finishing fifth in 2016 and 2017.

soli bailey surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    premium_icon Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    News 'He didn't always walk in the door and start bashing us, there was an opportunity to have some sort of normality - until there wasn't'

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    News Who should be No.1 in Clarence Valley's Power 30 for 2018?

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Pets & Animals Two-year-old received multiple snake bites on body

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners