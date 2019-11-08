Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

Grafton solicitor Greg Coombes took this photo from his office while two officers from Strike Force Raptor stared into his office on Tuesday May 28.

A GRAFTON solicitor at the heart of a conduct investigation into the behaviour of members of an elite NSW Police group, fears funding cuts could stymie the investigation.

In June Mr Coombes claimed he had been harassed by members of the police's anti-bikie group, Strike Force Raptor, when he was due to represent a member of the Gladiators bike gang in court.

Over a two-day period in late May Mr Coombes alleged Raptor members harassed him, staking out his house, following him, issuing a defect notice on his car, reporting his motor bike as noisy and loitering around his office in an intimidatory manner.

Mr Coombes said the police have since dropped all of the charges brought against him during that period.

He reported the behaviour to the police Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, which has has launched an investigation into the events Mr Coombes described.

Mr Coombes has since been interviewed by LECC investigators, who told him the officers he alleged harassed him would be interviewed and forced to answer questions.

"They told me it would be a type of hearing where they could not refuse to answer questions,” he said.

The LECC investigates allegations of serious misconduct by NSW Police and NSW Crime Commission officers. It only deals with complaints considered serious misconduct and had about 100 tip offs from police or likely former officers last year.

But a NSW Government decision to strip $6million over four years in "efficiency dividends” from the LECC's $22.3million budget has Mr Coombes feeling his matter may not get the attention it deserves.

In it's annual a report, released last Friday, LECC chief commissioner Michael Adams QC, likened the number of reports of police misconduct coming in to "drinking from a fire hose”.

"Our budget position is challenging ... we were only able to fully investigate approximately 2 per cent (of complaints),” he said.

"However, we continue to refine our processes and concentrate on addressing systemic issues.”

Mr Coombes said there have been so many complaints about police behaviour, including claims a Raptor officer racially villified an Iraqi woman in April and the strip searching of young girls, that it was hard to understand the funding cuts.

"I'm worried Raptor is going to get let off the hook,” he said.

He said the story of the Iraqi woman of being followed by police had similarities to his experience, but he did not have the villification or threats allegedly directed at the woman.

"The issue I was concerned about was an attempt to pervert the course of justice,” Mr Coombes said..

"By unlawful arrests and telling people they can't do things they're legally entitled to do, they're trying to get them to say or do certain things, ” he claimed.

The LECC said it did not comment on matters under investigation.