SOLID AS A ROCK: Duroux wins Clarence Valley sports award

ROCK SOLID: Central defender Sammy Duroux for City Bears against Urunga Stingrays in the GJ Gardner Homes Interdistrict. Shirleyanne Thompson

SNR SPORTSPERSON: Grafton blitzed the field with 31 goals at the recent Hockey NSW Open Women's Division Three State Championships. There was one player at the back who ensured the side's defence was safe as houses during the undefeated campaign.

Grafton conceded just one goal across six games at the tournament and it was no coincidence central defender Sam Duroux was named Players' Player. The perfect link between the defensive line and attack, she also netted a goal of her own in the 4-0 win over Coffs Harbour in the final.

For her efforts the teenager has won Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month for June, putting her in line for 2018 Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year accolades.

Grafton Open Women's coach Rick Sampson also mentors Duroux at City Bears, the Grafton first grade newcomers who enjoyed a 1-0 win over competition heavyweights McAuley White on Saturday.

"I've coached Sammy a couple of times in the under-18s and now in the opens and at Bears,” Sampson said.

"She's just great to have in defence. You just know you're safe back there.

"She's very reliable and rock solid, she's quick - just a whole player who reads the game well and runs the ball strong.”

The title win ended five years in division three exile for Grafton, who will step up to division two in 2019.

