Solid front row props up Redmen scrum

GRUNT UP FRONT: Redmen front-rowers Daniel Blackman, Zac Mason-Gale and Luke Deleiuen show off their packing ability ahead of the clash with Hastings Valley Vikings.

RUGBY UNION: Ask any rugby prop and they will tell you they're top of the food chain when it comes to playing positions. Others simply see them as burly, beer-swilling carnivores.

They've been described as the cornerstone of any rugby side. They prefer the word solid to overweight. But put anything close to their mouth and you may never see it again.

Rugby front-rowers are a rare breed. They have a special bond, a brotherhood.

For Redmen first-grade prop Luke Deleiuen, sticking his melon into a scrum each Saturday is what rugby is all about.

"I love it,” Deleiuen said.

"I've been playing in the front-row at senior level for 16 years.

"It is like a brotherhood. We look after each other on the field and even have a chuckle if we "pop” one of the opposition props or win against the feed.”

Grafton's scrum has been dominant in both grades all season. Even competition leaders Coffs Snappers' scrum buckled under the pressure two weeks ago.

A landscaper by trade, 34-year-old Deleiuen said the secret to the Redmen's success in scrummaging is a combination of technique and players willing to compete.

Tight-head props will tell you they would rather wear a dress than play loose-head. But for Deleiuen, playing loose-head is an art in itself.

"It's probably true (laughs). We bore in on them and they bore in on the hooker,” Deleiuen explained.

"A loose-head prop will pop a tight-head which they definitely don't like. It's a lot to do with technique. You need to get your head in the right place, get the right grip and get them into a position where you want them.

"We've got a lot of blokes prepared to have a crack this year. We haven't got a huge pack but we've got seven or eight guys willing to have ago who pride themselves on winning the scrum...especially against the feed.”

On Saturday third-placed Grafton face-off against second-placed Hastings Vikings in Port Macquarie The Vikings' scrum has been the envy of opposition clubs for the past three seasons.

If Deleiuen and his fellow front-rowers can negate Hastings powerhouse forward pack along with representative scrum-half Adam McCormack they will go along way towards securing third place on the ladder.