Solo flop deals Star Wars franchise another blow

IT'S proved to be both a box-office flop and fan disappointment, but it looks like the fallout from Solo: A Star Wars Story is far from over.

Collider reports that the lukewarm response to the Han Solo movie means Lucasfilm has put plans for other Star Wars spin-off films on hold.

Sources told the website that a long rumoured Obi-Wan movie had been in "active development" but was no longer being worked on.

Alden Ehrenreich starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Picture: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP

Instead, Lucasfilm will focus on Star Wars: Episode IX, the last film in the current Star Wars trilogy.

Besides an Obi-Wan film, there was also rumoured to be a Boba Fett movie in the works, with Logan's James Mangold attached to direct, The Hollywood Reporter claimed last month.

Wall Street analyst Barton Crockett told THR Disney and Lucasfilm will lose at least $65 million from Solo, which cost $326 million to make.

Plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi film are reportedly not going ahead. Picture: Supplied

Facing several headaches during production, Solo's original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired and replaced by Ron Howard.

An acting coach was reportedly hired for star Alden Ehrenreich, who struggled to embody the Han Solo character made famous by Harrison Ford.

Unlike more recent Star Wars films Solo was released in May not December, facing stiff competition from Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2.