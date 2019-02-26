Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.

Centenary Drive congestion solution

HOLIDAY traffic congestion generated by traffic using Centenary Dr as a shortcut for Pacific Highway users has sparked a response from Clarence Valley Council.

Councillor Richie Williamson has raided a notice of motion, to be heard at this afternoon's council meeting in Maclean, calling on Roads and Maritime Services to investigate measures to ease the traffic congestion. He has suggested three options for the RMS to encourage drivers not to use the route: variable message signage encouraging drivers to ignore GPS messages that encourage the driver to use Centenary Dr, signage restricting Centenary Dr to local traffic or speed reductions on the road.

The RMS has advised the council its main priority is the road's northern intersection on the Pacific Highway.

Water front precinct plan purchases

A REPORT from the general manager will ask the council to submit an offer to purchase lots of land, which are confidential at the moment, which will enable its Grafton Waterfront Precinct Plan.

The general manager's report recommended the council classify the purchased lots as "operational” land and asked for council to delegate authority to the general manager to execute any documents associated with the purchase, subdivision and disposal of the land.

The fund for the purchase would be sourced from the Section 94 contributions from the new Grafton jail.

Country uni fees could be waived

THE Grafton Country University Centre has applied to have $6500 of developer contributions to Clarence Valley Council waived. Today the Country University Board has requested the council approve a change to its DA, which staff approved in December, to waive its Section 94 contributions of $6500, levied at a rate of 1 per cent of the DA value. The request, a late item of business, has been recommended for approval because of the material benefit the centre brings to the Clarence Valley.

Wooli NBN tower DA seeks approval

THE council will seek to approve a 45m high telecommunications tower in Wooli that will link the town to the NBN wireless network. The council has received a petition from 65 residents opposed to the development at 383 North St, Wooli, in the grounds of a local resort. The applicant, Aurecon Australasia Pty Ltd, has requested the council waive its height restriction of 9m to ensure it achieved its maximum coverage of the area. The council's environment, planning and community committee has recommended the council approve the DA for the tower.

Progress on Brooms Head Holiday Park

COUNCIL will consider the next step in the re-development of the Brooms Head Holiday Park this afternoon.

A report recommended for approval asked for the adoption of the business development strategy and master plan for the redevelopment.

If the report is ratified, the council would seek tenders for detailed design, documentation and construction cost estimates for the project.

The successful the tender would be reported at the July council meeting.