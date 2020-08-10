Menu
Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons (right) and council general manager Ashley Lindsay (left) joined Momentum Collective community support manager Nicole Secomb during Homelessness Week (August 3-8), to discuss solutions to the growing issue of homelessness in our region.
News

Solution to create jobs, end critical shortage of social housing

Jarrard Potter
10th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
THE harsh reality of homelessness was put in the spotlight during Homelessness Week, where it was revealed more than 800 people don’t have a home to go to in the Page electorate

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and council general manager Ashley Lindsay joined Momentum Collective and services at Gurehlgam Corporation last Wednesday during Homelessness Week to discuss solutions to the growing issue of homelessness in our region.

Momentum Collective’s community support manager Nicole Secomb said the challenges of drought, bushfires, floods and now COVID-19 have certainly reaffirmed the importance of having a home to stay healthy and well.

“It remains a harsh reality that homelessness is only increasing. There are more than 116,000 people in Australia – including 800 in the federal electorate of Page – who don’t have a safe, secure place to call home on any given night,” Ms Secomb said.

Ms Secomb said Momentum Collective works with many people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness every day.

“One of the main barriers we face is the critical shortage of social housing,” she said.

“This is why under the umbrella of Everybody’s Home campaign we are advocating for an end to homelessness in Australia through building more social housing and a greater investment in support.”

When the Federal Budget 2020-21 is handed down this October, the Everybody’s Home Campaign is calling for a commitment to building at least 500,000 new social and affordable homes by 2030, with at least 30,000 of those delivered in the next four years, so that every person in Australia has a safe place to call home.

“This would not only make a major contribution to ending homelessness, but will also create much needed jobs,” Ms Secomb says.

“I encourage everyone in the Clarence Valley to join me and the thousands of others to call on our political leaders to make the changes needed to end homelessness. Everybody needs a home.”

Ms Secomb said she hoped the Clarence community would also consider signing up to the Everybody’s Home campaign to call for solutions to end homelessness at everybodyshome.com.au.

clarence valley council everybody's home homelessness homelessness week momentum collective nsw budget page electorate social housing
