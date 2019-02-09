Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

FOOTBALL: While tomorrow's trial match against South Lismore Celtic will give Maclean Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis his first look at his Premier League squad, it will also be a chance for the club to commemorate its loss.

The Bobcats will don black armbands, and hold a minute silence before both the Premier League and reserve grade clash as the club pays its respects to unsung hero John Allen who died earlier this week.

Allen, along with the support of his loving wife Joy, was the lifeblood of the Bobcats for many years and his work behind the scenes had not gone unnoticed at the club.

John and Joy Allen have been proud volunteers of the Maclean Bobcats Football Club. Jenna Thompson

Bobcats' president Matthew Farrell said while it was a troubling time for the club, they would push on with the trial match as it was what Allen would have wanted.

"It has been a tough time for the club, we all know it is not going to ever be the same,” he said. "We want to pay tribute to what John has done for the club and thought the respectful thing to do would be hold a minute's silence in his honour.”

The trial match against the Celtic will give Mavridis a chance to play around with his premier league squad ahead of the first round of the FFA Cup later this month.

"We are going to be entered into that so we are going to need to have structure and game fitness to be ready for the FFA Cup,” Mavridis said.

"We seem to have struggled in previous seasons to start it on the right note, that is the most important focus.”

Tomorrow's trial match will also be the first time the Bobcats reserve grade reigning premiership side takes the field, but the team will be without a coach as the club continues its search for a person to take over the role this season.

The trials kick off at Wherrett Park with reserve grade at 1pm with a full canteen operating on the day.

The club will also have a sign-on tent for seniors and juniors to complete their registrations for the season.