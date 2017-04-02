Some Clarence roads still closed, but conditions improving

A car drives around road closed signs through water at the Spring Street viaduct.

A NUMBER of roads in the Clarence Valley are still closed in the wake of the floods that hit the region late last week, but conditiuons are rapidly improving.

The Clarence Nambucca SES said most people isolated by flood water in the Coutts Crossing and Kangaroo Creek areas should be able to leave their properties today.

But the Bluff Bridge is likely to remain closed due to debris on the bridge. An engineer will need to inspect the bridge before it reopens, said SES local unit controller Caroline Ortel.

Ms Ortel said while there were still some road closures, it was possible for most people to find a way to major population centres.

"People still need to be patient and avoid driving through water over roads,” Ms Ortel said.

"You should either wait, or find another way. Don't drive through.”

She also urged people to use traffic information services like https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html or www.myroadinfo.com for local road closure information.

Mr Ortel said the SES system could not provide up-to-date information and the volume of calls was distracting her people from doing the work they were trained to do.

The RMS has warned motorists to beware of road surface damage to the Pacific Highway near the Yamba Rd intersection.

It also warned there are other damaged sections of the road between Tyndale and Tabbimoble.

Drive using the Lawrence - Maclean Rd should be aware of a traffic hazard due to a riverbank slip. Road use has been reduced to one lane due and a 60kph speed zone installed. Give Way for alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to use caution and obey traffic control signage.

The ferry services at Ulmarra and Lawrence are not operating at high tide.

Roads closed north of Grafton

Browns Lane, Coaldale closed due to bridge wash out.

Stockyard Creek Road closed, water over the road.

Whiteman Creek Road closed, water over the road.

Rogan Bridge closed, water over bridge.

Roads closed south of Grafton

Tyson St, South Grafton closed. Water over road.

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge closed, water over bridge.

Geregarrow Road closed, water over road.

Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing close, water over road.

15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd closed, water over road.

McPhersons Crossing closed, water over road.

Orara Way, caution advised. Water over the road at various locations between Lanitza and Braunstone.

Most of these road conditions were last observed on Saturday afternoon, so conditions might have changed overnight.

For the latest information about conditions on major state roads and highways visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701

For information on local council roads in the region visit www.myroadinfo.com