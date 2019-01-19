'Some dingo stole my table'

DISMAYED: Jack and Von Ryan at the site where their picnic table and chairs were stolen recently.

MANY Peaks cattle farmer Shaun Ryan is filthy on the people who stole a picnic table and chairs from his property on O'Sullivan Rd.

"Sometime in the past couple of days some dingo has rammed through a big steel gate and stolen the table and chairs next to our cattle yards," he said.

"I put them there about four years ago, underneath a big tree, for Mum and Dad to sit on and have a rest or a bit of smoko when we were working.

"Some of the cattle got out and I have other bits and pieces across from there, and I'm worried about that being taken now as well."

He said his parents are long term residents at Many Peaks.

"Mum and dad are in their 70's and they've lived here for nearly 60 years," Mr Ryan said.

"My dad, Jack, moved here to the Valley when he was 19 and he'd have to be the oldest man in Many Peaks.

"He just can't believe someone would steal off a man during the worst drought in 20 years."

Mr Ryan said the table and chairs were made of heavy timber and would have needed two people to lift them.

"It's a big square table, made out of something like Jarrah," he said.

"There were four chairs so it could easily seat 8 people.

"We kept it in good nick."

Mr Ryan is pessimistic about his chances of getting the table and chairs back.

"Someone, somewhere, might know who took it," he said.

"If anyone has any information they should call Crime stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on131444.

"If we could afford it, we'd replace it.

"But when you're on the bones of your arse buying hay for starving cattle everyday it's a bit much.

"If the people who stole it read this I hope they feel like the dogs they are."