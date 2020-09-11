Someone, somewhere is paid to write what you read

Grape Expectations by Max Crus

Brouhaha between Big Tech and Big News brews

IT IS staggering that this Tech giants versus News giants imbroglio has reached a level of public debate worthy of the tag ‘imbroglio’.

Everyone knows these online behemoths have been funnelling cash from us for years, straight into Mark Zuckerberg’s bank just for the privilege of being able to say g’day to your friends, real and imaginary, and post your latest latte with kale and avo on toast brekky fashioned into the shape of a wombat, and yet miraculously not pay any tax. That is the truly privileged bit, but it’s not the point in this debate.

Who in their right mind gets their news from Facebook or Google anyway?

Clearly only right-wing, nut-job, anti-vax, conspiracy theorists… oh and Russian spies and political influencers.

Sure, if you want to read how 5G fries your brain and fades the curtains or how Bill Gates started it all, go right ahead. And by the way have you tried the latest range of Donald Trump signature cologne, now with added hydroxychloroquine? And can we interest you in this latest range of products that just happens to pertain to your recent conversation within hearing of your phone or Google Home? Then Facebook is right up your alley and Google is right up your cloaca with targeted advertising.

But on the other hand if you want real news, surely the best place to get it is not from a tech giant but a media giant?

If you want hard-hitting, truthful journalism such as “Man has sex with mother-in-law”, or “Mask wearing essential during sex, advises eminent professor”, then you need to um, ooh hang on that was in this paper last week… well, maybe that’s not such a good example, but that’s not the point. If Facebook wants to share it, they should be made to pay.

Actually you couldn’t make this stuff up, could you? Yet someone has, someone in a newsroom somewhere, and that’s exactly why we need to get our news from newspapers… I think.

At least newspapers have their readers interests at heart, ooh, hang on, is it their shareholders’ interests? Anyway, if anyone is going to influence the polls come election time, it should be media giant proprietors not Mark Zuckerberg and his Russian mates.

Write to your local newspaper today to voice your opinion (or just post it).

Dear Editor, does 5G spoil your wine?

Gartelmann Hunter Valley 'Wilhelm' Shiraz 2017, $28. Fair fare for a fair price and fine fare for forwarding on Facebook for your friends. 9/10.

Gartelmann Wines Orange Region Diedrich (Reserve) Shiraz 2016, $50. You can sip along happily with good wine like that above, or you can forever rue that you can't afford this every night. 9.5/10.

Leconfield Coonawarra The Sydney Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, $80. This is named after Sydney, not the city but the bloke who founded Leconfield in pursuit of a 'Classic' Aussie cabernet. Surely this is close? Maybe after a bit more time in the cellar? 9.5/10.

Leconfield Coonawarra Cabernet Franc 2019, $30. The label is so alluring it's hard not to treat the wine with the same attitude. And it is. 9.3/10.

Baddaginnie Run Central Victoria RosÃƒÂ© 2020, $17. This is what rosÃƒÂ© is all about. Pale and unassuming, yet full of fabulous flavours and sophistication and only $17. 9.4/10.

Baddaginnie Run Central Victoria Merlot 2019, $21. 2019 is young for a red, but often this suits merlot, and it suits me if I feel like one and that's the only vintage we have in the cellar. 9.3/10.

