Entertainment
Something for everyone this weekend
Tonight
- The Wedding Singer, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Column 8 Conspiracy Theorists, Naked Bean South Grafton.
Friday
- Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Salt & Steel, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hell & Whiskey, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Empire Band, from 7.30pm South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The Wedding Singer, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sebastiaan Scholtens, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Dan Doon Clueless, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Simone Smith, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- The Wedding Singer, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Neil Diamond Experience - Show only $20 - Dinner and show $35, from 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Sabotage, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Sex Wax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mighty Ocean Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Chad Morgan and The Muirs, Grafton District Services Club.
- Waiting for Godot, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- David Saunders - A Touch of Country, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- The Wedding Singer, 2pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Samuel Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- August 23: Happy as Larry comedy night, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- August 31: Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
- September 1: Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- September 7: Mistram, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 15: Chris Flaskas, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 15: Seraphim Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- September 22: Nicks: the sound of Stevie, Grafton District Services Club.
- September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.