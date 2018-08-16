Menu
The Muirs
Entertainment

Something for everyone this weekend

16th Aug 2018 5:30 PM

Tonight

  • The Wedding Singer, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Column 8 Conspiracy Theorists, Naked Bean South Grafton.

Friday

  • Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Salt & Steel, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hell & Whiskey, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Empire Band, from 7.30pm South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Wedding Singer, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • 2 Way Street, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Sebastiaan Scholtens, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Dan Doon Clueless, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Simone Smith, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • The Wedding Singer, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Neil Diamond Experience - Show only $20 - Dinner and show $35, from 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Sabotage, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Sex Wax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mighty Ocean Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Chad Morgan and The Muirs, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Waiting for Godot, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • David Saunders - A Touch of Country, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • The Wedding Singer, 2pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Samuel Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • August 23: Happy as Larry comedy night, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • August 31: Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • September 1: Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • September 7: Mistram, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 15: Chris Flaskas, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 15: Seraphim Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
  • September 22: Nicks: the sound of Stevie, Grafton District Services Club.
  • September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
