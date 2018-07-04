Something for everyone to do on Westlawn's opening day

GOING FOR GOLD: Westlawn Finance staff Leanne Williams, Jacob Andres, Jim Dougherty, Sarah Dougherty, Cheryl Ethell, Sarah Templeton and Helen Commerford are all getting ready to take part in another Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day on Thursday, the official opening of the July Racing Carnival.

WHETHER they are decorating the race course for the first day of the carnival, giving out fashion prizes, or even sweating away in a 'special' suit, it's easy to see that Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Race Day involves all of its staff.

"It's a long tradition,” chairman of directors Jim Dougherty said.

"Our family has been involved in racing for more than 100 years and it's important to get the carnival off to a good start and set the tone for the rest of the program,” he said.

"We've been putting on Westlawn Day for more than 35years and the Clarence River Jockey Club always gets big fields and a good crowd.”

This year, the opening day of the carnival will again have the gates open for free entry at 10.30am tomorrow, with the familiar Westlawn black and gold colours to dominate the fashion and even help win some great prizes.

"We have kids' fashion and adult fashion ... and the main prize is accommodation at Stanthorpe from Jester Hill Wines, which is a wonderful prize,” event organiser Helen Commerford said.

"There is wine tasting, there's music after the last race upstairs for everyone to enjoy and stay on for a while, and of course the black and gold fashions.”

Before the racing kicks off, there is also a calcutta to be held for the race day at the Grafton Hotel, starting tonight from 7pm.

For more information on Westlawn's Black and Gold Race Day visit www.westlawn.com.au/ graftonprelude