STORIED HISTORY: Whayne Austen looks over some of his old photos depicting the Clarence Valley through the years. Tim Jarrett
Even when building a road the Melbourne Cup stops everything

TIM JARRETT
7th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
SOMETIME between fishing and saving a mate, a Grafton 'bush scribe' and his workmates took a little time out.

"We were in one of the big cuttings and we stopped work and just listened to the Melbourne Cup," Whayne Austen said.

"Well, everything stops Melbourne Cup time, doesn't it?

In November 1968, MrAusten was on the team constructing Hanging Rock road for Nymboida Shire Council, and the Grafton local said that in those days they would get into some "pretty hairy" situations.

"Alec Kennedy was the grader driver and he should have been awarded a bravery medal for the work that he did," he said.

"But we got the job done."

That work involved running the grader along the steep mountainside along the Mann River to create the initial cutting, where "the slightest spin of the wheels" would have sent the grader off the edge.

When that happened, it was MrAusten who would use his bulldozer blade to lift MrKennedy back to the safety of the roadway.

Mr Austen admits he and his team used to gee-up supervisor Ken Cowan, who "didn't want to know if you buggers go over the side", exaggerating some of their exploits in order to keep him away.

"He was too nervous to even watch construction work on the original cutting."

hanging rock road
Grafton Daily Examiner

