Muhammad Ali's son gives shock verdict on dad’s ‘view’ of BLM

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's only biological son says that his father would be opposed to Black Lives Matter, calling the movement "racist" and the protesters "devils".

Speaking four years after the death of boxer Ali, an activist who stood up against racism throughout his life, Muhammad Ali Jr says his dad would have been disgusted at how the protests have turned to violence, looting and vandalism after the death of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonn Taylor.

"Don't bust up s - t, don't trash the place," he told The New York Post in a shock assessment. "You can peacefully protest.

''My father would have said, 'They ain't nothing but devils.' My father said, 'all lives matter.' I don't think he'd agree."

The Greatest, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston in 1965. Picture: AP

Of the BLM movement, Ali Jr, a Muslim like his father, said: "I think it's racist."

"It's not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody's life matters. God loves everyone - he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is," Ali Jr said.

Muhammad Ali Junior, the only biological son of boxing great Muhammad Ali. Picture: Facebook

He defended cops, who in the States have been the target of "de-fund" campaigns calling in some cases for entire police departments to be dismantled.

"Police don't wake up and think, 'I'm going to kill a n - r today or kill a white man,'" he said. "They're just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece."

Ali Jr said the killing of black man George Floyd under the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis was wrong. But he also said there was more than one side of the story.

"The officer was wrong with killing that person, but people don't realise there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic."

The son of the man originally christened Cassius Clay said the far-left group Antifa had provoked violence during recent protests and said they should be labelled a terrorist organisation.

"They should all get what they deserve. They're f - king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighbourhood, smashing up police stations and shops. They're terrorists - they're terrorising the community. I agree with the peaceful protests.

"Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful."

Ali Jr is a father of two and at the age of 47 lives in Florida.

"The Greatest" had nine children - Muhammad Jr, eight daughters and an adopted son, Asaad Amin - with four wives. Junior was the fourth-born to first wife Belinda Boyd, who converted to Islam and now goes by Khalilah Ali.

Muhammad Ali. Picture: Supplied

After the retired champ married his final wife Lonnie Williams in 1986, relations between son and father began to fray and, in the last decade of Ali's life, completely fell apart.

While Ali spent his final days at his estate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Ali Jr lived in a dingy two-bed flat in Englewood on Chicago's crime-ridden South Side. He split from wife Shaakira shortly after his father's death on June 3, 2016.

"Not all the police are bad, there's just a few. There's a handful of police that are crooked, they should be locked up," he said. "I never had a bad scene with a cop. They've always been nice and protect me. I don't have a problem with them."

Muhammad Ali Junior, the only biological son of boxing great Muhammad Ali. Picture: Facebook

Ali Jr goes a step further calling out Black Lives Matter as a divisive movement.

"It's a racial statement," he said. "It's pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen; I hate that."

Ali Jr said he supports President Trump and that his father - who went to jail for refusing to be drafted during the Vietnam War on the basis of his religious beliefs - would have too.

"I think Trump's a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump's not a racist, he's for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody.

"These (Democrat politicians) saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You're not even black.

"Democrats don't give a s - t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn't give a s - t; she's trying not to get locked up.

"Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump."

SECOND 'GEORGE FLOYD FOUR' COP RELEASED ON BAIL

The second ex-cop who was one of four officers arrested over the killing of George Floyd is now a free man after posting bail.

J Alexander Kueng was released from the Hennepin County Jail on Friday night after being held in lieu of $A1 million bail.

Kueng is one of three former cops charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal arrest of Floyd, who died on May 25.

Thomas Lane, 37, is the only other officer who has been freed after he posted bail.

The third officer, Tou Thao, also faces aiding and abetting charges but is still being held behind bars in lieu of $A1 million bail.

Meanwhile, arresting officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on the Black dad's neck for roughly eight minutes.

The 44-year-old remains in jail and his bail is set at $A1.75 million.

ONE KILLED DURING SHOOTING INSIDE SEATTLE'S COP-FREE ZONE

One person was killed and another injured when a shooting erupted in Seattle's autonomous zone, prompting police in riot gear to enter the "no-cop" zone to investigate.

Seattle police entered the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone to gather spent shell casings and assembled in riot gear at the border, Newsweek reported.

Some reports said police encountered hostile crowds after a large group assembled on the edge of the protest zone to secure the victim. But both victims - one dead, one injured - had been driven by private vehicles to a local hospital, according to a blog post.

Videos recorded inside CHAZ showed volunteers scrambling to help the victims.

Police confirmed the shooting in a Twitter post, but offered no additional details.

Two gunshot victims were treated at Harborview Medical Center, spokeswoman Susan Gregg told the Seattle Times.

One died, she said, and the other was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

A security employee working in the area reported seeing the shooter arrive in a black SUV and a 911 caller told police a man left the vehicle toting a rifle in the early morning hours at the end of Juneteenth celebrations, according to a local blog post.

