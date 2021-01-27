Sonia Kruger’s ‘incredible’ bikini snap

Whenever Sonia Kruger posts a bikini photo, it almost always leaves her followers baffled.

And this snap was no different.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram on Monday to share another "stunning" image of her posing on a deck a glamorous blue bikini.

"Ain't no Monday blues in this @mondayswimwear!" she wrote.

The two-piece set features an off-the-shoulder bikini top with ruffles and belongs to the brand owned by Aussie Instagram star Tash Oakley.

Apart from the beautiful design and colour, fans couldn't help but comment on how "incredible" the former Big Brother host looked.

RELATED: Fans in awe of Sonia's bikini snap

Sonia Kruger, 55, poses on a deck, showing off her ‘incredible’ figure. Picture: Instagram/SoniaKruger

"You need to write a book and call it '50 is just a number' you look fantastic," one fan wrote.

"50 shades of Sonia," another said.

"Still got it Sonia," added a third, while a fourth said, "You work hard on your health and it shows."

The former Channel 9 presenter, who doesn't share many swimwear shots, also caused a stir last month when she posted a snap of her wearing a teal string two-piece swimsuit.

"Staycation mode on!" she captioned the snap, also tagging her dance-based fitness and diet program Strictly You.

The holiday photo showed Sonia posing in what appeared to be her backyard, teaming the skimpy swimmers with a matching kimono and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

RELATED: Sonia's gym-free secret to her toned body

Sonia Kruger posts glamorous Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram/SoniaKruger

And unsurprisingly her 229,000 followers were quick to flood the comments section of the post to tell the star she looked "amazing".

"When I grow up I want to look like that," one follower said.

"Like Benjamin Button … growing younger," another fan added, while a third was left stunned, "My mind is BLOWN! This has to be photoshopped, you can't possibly look this good!"

But, as one follower pointed out, "just shows how dancing is so good for you".

Sonia Kruger proves that middle age can also be hot. Picture: Instagram/SoniaKruger

In 2019, Sonia told news.com.au that much to people's surprise, she hardly goes to the gym.

"I think that's the common misconception. People look at me and think I'm training everyday at the gym, everyday of the week and I am not," she said.

"Even when I was training with Dan (her personal trainer) I was supposed to be there twice a week and most weeks I'd only make it one day."

Instead you will find her doing home dance workouts.

The mother-of-one launched Strictly You, last September and said she was inspired as people kept asking her the "secret" behind her incredible figure.

"My workouts now are at home, in the loungeroom and it's with music or if I'm with my friends on a Friday night and we're having a big glass of wine, I'll make them dance," she told news.com.au at the time. "I'm that person that's always trying to teach people how to do a cha-cha."

The program combines dance, exercise and nutrition with full body workouts taking less than 25 minutes to complete.

Originally published as Sonia Kruger's 'incredible' bikini snap