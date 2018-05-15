$399 gadget you’ll want to buy

WINTER. It's the perfect time to let your inner pensioner take over and enjoy dinner before 6pm so you can spend the night watching Antiques Roadshow in bed.

Though while I do love an examination and valuation, chances are I will actually be trying to convince my girlfriend that we need to watch a gritty crime movie on Netflix instead.

The sentiment - being in bed 10 hours before I need to get up for work - remains the same.

However, while my inner 84-year-old is rejoicing at being tucked up in bed, my younger self can't help but feel I am selling myself short by watching Under Siege and Under Siege II using the speakers from my TV.

Steven Seagal created those works of art to be enjoyed with premium sound and bass from a high quality soundbar, only there is no way I could afford another Dolby Atmos enabled K950 or SJ9 for the bedroom.

I needed a cheaper solution that would not be overkill for the space - and I think I found it with Sony's HT-CT290.

The speaker and sub are very subtle.

The 2.1 channel sound system has a powerful 300W total output and offers a cinematic listening experience from a slim soundbar and versatile two-way subwoofer.

Both the soundbar and subwoofer feature an black body combined with dark mesh, which work together to deliver a clean and refined looking unit that appears more premium than its $399 price tag.

The sub can go horizontal or vertical depending on your needs.

Measuring 90x5.2x8.6cm, the soundbar can easily be placed in front your TV without it obscuring your view, plus there is the option to wall-mount.

The 17x34.2x36.2cm subwoofer is a little more challenging to disguise, although the two-way design means it can be positioned vertically or horizontally.

All of the inputs - optical, HDMI and USB - are hidden on the rear the device, with the unit also offering Bluetooth wireless streaming.

Ports are hidden at the rear of the soundbar.

Sony said its offering comes with "S-Force PRO Front Surround" which uses virtual surround sound technology to emulate cinema-style audio.

While it's not going to be able to match a Dolby Atmos offering or even traditional 5.1 channel surround sound system, the unit is more than sufficient for your bedroom.

At each end of the soundbar are drivers, which deliver a clear mid and high range, while the wireless subwoofer brings decent lows.

Pretty impressive sound, all things considered.

I wanted a product that would enhance my pre-existing stand-alone TV experience by offering something that was closer to the cinematic audio I had gotten used to in my living room.

And having felt every one of the explosions during my Steven Segal movie marathon, I can safely say Sony's HT-CT290 could be that product.

With impressive sound quality and a premium build, this $399 gadget could be just what you are looking for. I know I will be looking at purchasing my own.