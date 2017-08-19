20°
Soothe your soul with the sounds of Velour

Caitlan Charles | 19th Aug 2017 5:28 PM
Velour holds their workshop Blend before their show with Ryan Innes at the Pelican Playhouse in South Grafton.
Velour holds their workshop Blend before their show with Ryan Innes at the Pelican Playhouse in South Grafton.

WALKING down to the Pelican Playhouse on Saturday, you could hear the soulful, breathtaking and beautiful sounds of a Capella filling the air.

The all-female vocal group, Velour, featuring Clarence Valley locals Kate Joseph, Bronwyn Gell, Misty Fisher and Brenda Cooper were holding their sweet sounding a Capella workshop before they took to the stage for their show with local guitarist Ryan Enns.

Underneath a haze of blue on stage at the Pelican Playhouse, the men and women sang with warmth and vigour to produce an original, soulful a Capella sound.

Students of Blend learnt how to create beautiful harmonies, and rang along with the group to their original tunes.

You can hear the sounds of Velour tonight at the Pelican Playhouse from 7pm, tickets are $15 at the doors.

To hear the soulful a Capella, watch the Daily Examiner's video below:

