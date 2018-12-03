Sophie Monk back in hospital

Sophie Monk is back in hospital for the second time in less than a month, this time to begin the process of freezing her eggs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Love Island Australia host revealed she had been secretly injecting herself for the last two weeks in preparation for her latest procedure.

"So I am back in this lovely red carpet outfit because I haven't told anyone but for the last 14 days I've been injecting myself to freeze my eggs," Monk explained in one video.

Sophie Monk revealed she had been secretly injecting herself ahead of the procedure

"So I'm going to check in a second to see how many I've laid, hopefully it's a lot."

The former Bachelorette said she hadn't experienced any adverse reactions to the injections and had even been getting her mum to do them for her.

Another video showed a groggy Monk waking up after her operation to find out doctors had been able to take 13 eggs, more than the eight they originally thought they would get.

Monk also shared a groggy video of herself after the procedure

"Over a carton," Monk joked in the caption.

Earlier this year, Monk said she now planned to get her eggs frozen so she wouldn't miss out on having children after her failed relationship with Bachelorette winner Stu Laundy.

"I'd love to (have children) because I know they'd be so loved. I'd love to be a mum but I'm going to have to freeze eggs," she told A Current Affair.

Last month, Monk revealed she had recently discovered she was suffering from endometriosis and underwent an operation to treat it.

Sophie Monk and her new boyfriend Joshua Gross.

Sharing videos of herself to Instagram after the procedure, Monk wrote: "So many women live not knowing they have endometriosis. If you have annoying cycles. You should ask your doctor."

Monk also thanked new boyfriend Joshua Gross, who she met on a flight earlier this year, for supporting her through her medical issues.

"So happy to have this guy in my life to help me recover," Monk wrote on Instagram.