Monk’s swipe at Bardot bandmate

Sophie Monk has taken a cheeky swipe at one of her former Bardot bandmates on radio.

KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O called up Monk this morning to settle an argument about which of the two of them is better mates with her.

Jackie O argued she was closer to Monk because she was a judge on Popstars, the reality show that catapulted Monk to fame back in 2000.

Popstars judges: Michael Napthali, Jackie O and Chris Moss.

"Sophie, if it weren't for me, would you actually be famous in the first place?" Jackie O said.

Monk hit back by pointing out she wasn't Jackie O's first choice to be included in Popstars group Bardot.

"You chose Chantelle Barry first, didn't you?" Monk said.

"Oh yes, I did, sorry," Jackie O replied. "She was very talented though, wasn't she?"

"She was very good at stealing things," Monk said.

Boom!

The original Bardot line-up: Chantelle Barry, Sophie Monk, Sally Polihronas, Katie Underwood and Belinda Chapple.

Barry was one of the five original members of Bardot but was quickly dropped from the line-up and replaced with Tiffany Wood.

No explanation was offered at the time. "Family reasons" were alluded to. But there was a darker reason. Magazines at the time reported Barry had been "sacked for stealing" from Monk.

In 2017, Barry opened up about what really happened in a tell-all interview with Woman's Day.

"Sophie left her $100 weekly allowance in an envelope in my bedroom, and I intended to return it on the weekend - we had plans to go to a gig together," she told the magazine.

"In a moment of stupidity, being a teenager and thinking that a pair of shoes was more important than the friendship I had with Sophie, I decided to keep her money for myself."

Barry was replaced by Tiffany Wood.

Barry was paid $1000 by management to leave the group and stay silent on the matter. But this meant she couldn't tell her side of the story at the time.

"I was young, naive and saw it as a way out," she said.

In response to Barry's magazine interview, Monk spoke about the drama to Kyle and Jackie O.

"You need to remember we were on like $25 a day, so I'm living off that money," Monk told the KIIS FM radio hosts.

"I had no money to buy food or anything. So she (Chantelle Barry) collected my money for me and the way we found it, it was in the garbage bin - the Sophie envelope with the money missing."

Sophie Monk at Rumba music festival.

Chantelle Barry went on to become an actor.

Monk claimed she and the other band members confronted Barry about the theft because they found out she'd taken other stuff from them.

"She had stolen hairdryers and Chanel stuff," Monk told Kyle and Jackie O.

"But the funniest thing is, I was the only one who wanted to keep her in the band. I really liked her and people go through things, and I thought she was so talented. We all do stupid things."