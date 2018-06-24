Thrones star reveals meaning of ‘show-spoiling’ tattoo

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark, has defended her new tattoo, which many claimed spoiled the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’. Picture: Supplied

EAGER Game of Thrones fans are searching for clues behind Sophie Turner's latest tattoo after spotting the fresh ink last week. On Thursday, Sansa Stark herself finally gave them an answer.

Turner's tattoo depicts a small scaly direwolf with the words "the pack survives" written underneath. Some believed the phrase was meant to foreshadow the fate of the Stark family.

Tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a snap of the tattoo on Sophie's forearm on June 9, garnering more than 10,000 likes and dozens of comments from curious fans of the HBO hit.

"Does this mean what I think it means?" one Instagram user asked.

"That looks like a spoiler," another added.

"Does no one notice that it's a wolf with scales? Dragon scales? Jon is both dragon and wolf," one user pointed out.

But, as one user pointed out, it's actually a word of advice Ned Stark once gave Arya.

"When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives," Ned told Arya.

During an interview with James Cordon on The Late Late Show, Turner confirmed it's not a spoiler after all.

"Actually, wile I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn't," Turner explained. "It's just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive but it's just a moral that I like to live by."

Corden suggested Turner should just "put us out of our misery" and reveal how the story ends.

Laughing, Turner jokes, "I'll just get it tattooed on my forehead next time."

The final season of Game of Thrones, which will air in 2019, will reportedly consist of six episodes.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.