Sophie's fleet feet float home to Yamba

SOPHIE Jones' immaculately pointed feet may have taken her across the world for the past year, but right now, back at her home town of Yamba, she's looking forward to putting them up for a while.

The 18-year-old dancer has spent the past year learning her trade in classical ballet as part of the trainee program at the prestigious Joffrey Academy of Dance in Chicago after secondary studies on the Gold Coast last year.

And despite arriving in a city where six million people were lining the streets to celebrate their baseball team, and the rallies of a soon-to-be new president Trump filled the air, Sophie says it has all been part of the adventure.

"There was nobody there, and nothing was familiar, but it's nice to be that independent," she said.

"And unlike back here, where the training was very personal, everyone was fixated on everything you did, when you get there, you run through class and rehearsal, noone's nitpicking at you, and you have to develop and do everything for yourself."

Sophie's six days a week of training started with class in the morning, either pointe work or partnering, followed by a two-hour rehearsal, and after a lunch break, a further two to three hours of rehearsal.

"And on days where we were performing as well, the days could get really long," she said.

Sophie's goal is to work in a dance company, and has been accepted to train again this year with Joffrey, and she said the experience had already given a greater insight into her future career.

"It would be good to find somewhere I'm comfortable," she said.

"I think I get the idea of why people go to different places, some in smaller companies or places."

And with her steps into a professional dance world comes the never-ending line of audition, with Sophie often competing up against more than 300 dancers for particular parts.

"You're so close to everybody, and you're learning things on the spot. You have to show you're quick, and you can think, it can be intimidating," she said.

"But you've just got to do your best, and show them how you dance. If they don't like you, that's just their opinion, and hopefully someone else will."

Back in Yamba for the past two weeks after a 23-hour trip home, Sophie said the break was well needed, with this being her first proper break in the past year.

"I came home for Christmas, but it was quick turn around, but other than that it's been all dance.

"It's a bit strange being back, I'm still waking up here at 6am though," she laughed.

And as she resumes work while at home, she says it is the diversity she has encountered overseas that will push her back into her training.

"You can't be stuck in one place physically and mentally with dance, and I think that's why I've liked it there," she said.

"There's lots of different teachers, from different places that give a real diversity in their teaching, and it keeps reminding me why I'm doing it.

"I just want to keep pushing myself to get to the next stage."