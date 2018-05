A SORRY Day tree, planted in Market Square to mark 10 years since the national apology was found damaged this morning by council staff.

Council staff discovered this lilly pilly, which was planted to mark 10 years since the national apology, broken this morning.

The Lilly Pilly, which was planted by members of the Local Land Council, was broken almost in half and laying on it's side in the park.

Clarence Valley Council are planning to replace the tree, hopefully with the help of the Local Land Council.