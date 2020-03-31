Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Cricket

Healy avoid jury duty for World Cup win

by Scott Gullan
31st Mar 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

We're sure the Sheriff's department has heard some interesting excuses to get out of jury duty.

There would be some pretty inventive ones given the fine is up to $2200 if you don't report to the court.

Australia's World Cup hero Alyssa Healy is hoping to strike a patriotic chord with someone in the justice department.

The opening batsman and wicketkeeper missed her calling for jury duty because she was busy winning the T20 crown.

 

 

Over the weekend Healy decided the best course of action was to send evidence which she explained on Twitter.

"Just emailed a photo of our World Cup celebrations to the Sheriff to explain my failure to attend Jury Duty.....acceptable?"

We're tipping she's got a few witnesses who could also vouch for her whereabouts if required.

Originally published as Sorry I couldn't sit for jury duty, I had a World Cup to win

More Stories

alyssa healy jury duty world cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your free magazine has landed

        premium_icon Your free magazine has landed

        News Get a taste of what to expect in this extra special edition of Clarence+

        Clarence SES explains response to recent floods

        premium_icon Clarence SES explains response to recent floods

        Council News Management of floods from outside the Clarence criticised by Council

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Health Mayors in plea for local lockdowns as tourists flood in

        Extra powers and 24/7 hours for NSW pharmacists

        premium_icon Extra powers and 24/7 hours for NSW pharmacists

        News Pharmacists in NSW can now give medicines without a prescription