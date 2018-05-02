Sorry tree torn from ground

Council staff discovered this Lilly Pilly, planted to mark 10 years since the national apology, uprooted.

Council staff discovered this Lilly Pilly, planted to mark 10 years since the national apology, uprooted. Clarence Valley Council

ANGRY and disappointed are two of the words used to describe the act of vandalism towards a Lilly Pilly in Market Square planted to commemorate a decade since Sorry Day.

Snapped at the base, Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton said the act had to have been deliberate.

"The trunk on it would have had to 50-70mm... you couldn't have bumped it and have it fallen over, you would have had to use some force,” he said.

Mr Sutton said it made him really angry because of the tree's significance.

"We've also had some vandalism of some street trees in Townsend,” he said.

"Those ones were snapped off and ripped out of the ground.

"But they weren't part of a commemoration or a memorial.

"(The planting of the Lilly Pilly) was a coming together of the local indigenous community to commemorate 10 years since Sorry Day.

"That adds a whole other level of significance.”

Mr Sutton said open spaces staff discovered the broken tree on Tuesday morning, after having seen it intact on Monday.

Janelle Brown from the Aboriginal Healing Centre said she was extremely disappointed in the act of vandalism.

"It did represent a pretty momentous occasion in Australia,” she said.

"The 10-year anniversary of the apology to the stolen generation - that was pretty significant occasion. I'm really sad that it has happened.”

Mr Sutton said council are already organising a replacement and leasing with the Aboriginal Local Land Council to organise another planting.