Soul sensation returns to the Clarence

THE American-born Lisa Hunt is bringing her new is new show Forever Soul, a retrospective of Motown, soul, funk and disco, to Maclean.

This soul sensation holds residency up and down the North Coast of NSW in Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Newcastle, Coolangatta and more.

She's also made headline appearances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest and the Jazz in the Vines in the Hunter Valley.

Performing, recording and touring with some of the most legendary people in Australia, including Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Tina Arena, Darren Percival and Midnight Oil, just to name a few.

On the international scene, she's taken the stage with Pavarotti, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, James Brown, Ronan Keating, Macry Gray and many, many more.

Hunt was even the winner of the Australian Idol "My Mum Rocks” competition where Paulini said: "They call us the young divas, but you are a TRUE DIVA!”

Lisa Hunt is playing at the Maclean Bowling Club on Friday from 8pm. The show is free.