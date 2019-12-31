Menu
A dramatic pose for this dance.
Local Faces

Soul students shine on stage

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Dec 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Smiles all around for the Soul Ambition Performance students who on top of performing in their end of year concert at South Grafton High School, recently completed their BBOdance exams. Between the six of them they completed 27 exams in classical ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, contemporary and Acrodancer where they all received Distinction Stars. To gain a Distinction Star you must receive a mark of 85 and over.

Brooke Johnson, Taylor Dolan and Sabrina Bowly were awarded a full scholarship to attend BBODANCE days in Sydney 2020 by examiner Mrs Elizabeth Derby, and Ngheri Kapeen who was awarded the SAPS BBOdance exam award also winning a half scholarship to Dance days 2020.

The these students have worked so hard in preparation for these exams all year.

Following the exams 18 SAPS comp students competed in BBOdance Theatre awards where all 20 routines gained a gold award qualifying these students to head to the Nationals in Sydney 2020.

There they will compete in their qualifying groups and solos in an experience they will forever remember.

Grafton Daily Examiner

