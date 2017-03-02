Soulful, energetic and dynamic

SOUL MAN: Raku will perform at the Yamba Bowling Club tomorrow night .

IF YOU think you would enjoy a night eclectic sounds that come out as a bluesy, rock 'n roll, journey through folksy ballads and Caribbean-style reggae, then Jamaican-born Raku O'Gaia is the performer for you.

Formally known as Soulman, Raku came to Australia via Jamaica and England, where he began his career as a performer in the depths of the London Underground.

His high-energy shows are full of feel-good vibes and he has honed his performances in pubs, clubs and bars across Europe, England and Australia.

Raku has also performed at numerous festivals, including Woodford Folk Festival and Bluesfest, lining up alongside some of Australia's best artists including Archie Roach, John Butler, Zavier Rudd and Pete Murray.

His dynamic, groove-laden rhythms on guitar, didgeridoo, mouth-harp, slide and assorted percussion move from toe-tapping country-funk to blues.

Raku is playing at the Yamba Bowling Club tomorrow from 8pm.