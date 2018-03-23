Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DELIGHTFUL SOUNDS: Vocal quartet Velour will headline a night of inspiring entertainment at the 2018 Grafton Relay for Life tonight at Jabour Park, South Grafton.
DELIGHTFUL SOUNDS: Vocal quartet Velour will headline a night of inspiring entertainment at the 2018 Grafton Relay for Life tonight at Jabour Park, South Grafton.
News

Soulful sounds at Relay

by Bill North
23rd Mar 2018 4:51 PM

IMMERSE yourself in the breathtakingly beautiful sounds of vocal quartet Velour tonight as they headline a night of inspiring entertainment at the 2018 Grafton Relay for Life.

Passionate vocalist and artistic director Kate Joseph put the group together two years ago after a search for women who were excited and daring enough to create original music for contemporary acappella.

They are friends, wives, mothers and talented vocalists who love, support and encourage each other in life and music.

"When you live in a community like Grafton, the degrees of separation seem to get smaller,” Ms Joseph said.

"It's impossible not to know of someone, or someone's family, affected by cancer.”

The entertainment throughout the day at Jabour Park, South Grafton, will also feature an array of colourful performers including dance troupe Studio 1, local singer Maddy Ellem, Grafton High's "Best Hits” and rock 'n' roll dancers Big River Rockers who are sure to get the toes tapping.

They are all followed by the uplifting Hope Ceremony at 8pm, African drumming, the soulful sounds of Velour and then the judging of the popular Miss Relay competition at 10pm.

grafton relay for life relay for life relay for life 2018 whatson
Grafton Daily Examiner
MY FIRST YEAR: Clarence Valley's kindergarten photos

premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Clarence Valley's kindergarten photos

News THE first year of school is a big achievement, and The Daily Examiner visited the Valley's schools to capture our youngest little learners

BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Did the NRL make a mistake?

BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Did the NRL make a mistake?

Rugby League Pottsy and Moose analyse the burning issues in sport.

850 SOS calls as 300mm drenches north coast

850 SOS calls as 300mm drenches north coast

News Heavy rain prompts flash flooding warnings in NSW

Sharon's a fourth time 'Relayer'

Sharon's a fourth time 'Relayer'

News Sharon Powell is no stranger to Relay for Life or cancer

  • 23rd Mar 2018 4:58 PM

Local Partners