Sound of new show is simply quite magical

Aiden Salerno as Bert with Saskia Ramsey as Mary Popins in the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society production of Mary Poppins, opening in September. Adam Hourigan

YOU MAY know Mary Poppins as well as you can spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, but a new production of Mary Poppins in Maclean has some surprises in store.

And while you may wonder how you get cartoons to present on stage, or statues to come to life, director and president of Clarence Coast Theatrical Society Tracey Marie Seipel is tight-lipped.

"You'll just have to come along and see,” she grinned.

"There's lot of magical things being built to create the illusions and magic, and yes, there's even some flying.”

While a spoonful of sugar may make the show easy to remember, Ms Seipel said the musical version has extra depth and new songs for an audience to explore.

"There are the original tunes we know and love, but the story has been expanded and shows the growth of the characters and the children learning t hroughout,” she said.

The show will be performed by a local cast of three generations, with the youngest cast member 10, and the oldest 85 - plus one extremely cute puppy dog called Willoughby.

"Many of them are brand new to the performing arts, plus some aspiring future performers, with everything from ballet, tap and contemporary dance on show as well as the Broadway tunes,” she said.

"We've also got a fantastic ensemble led by Sr Anne... and we're well ahead of schedule which is great.”

The show opens at the Maclean Civic hall on Friday September 20, and performs four shows that and the following weekend.

Tickets are available from the Uniform Shop, or can be reserved by emailing cctheatricalsociety@gmail.com